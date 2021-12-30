Hong Kong – Police National Security Department continues arrest operation

Police National Security Department continues arrest operation **************************************************************



Following the arrest operation this morning (December 29), Police National Security Department arrested a 51-year-old woman in Castle Peak for conspiracy to publish seditious publication, contravening section 9 and 10 of the Crimes Ordinance. A total of three men and four women, aged 34 to 73, were arrested in the operation so far.





All arrestees are being detained for further enquiries. Investigation is underway and further arrests may be made.



