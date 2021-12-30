Hong Kong – Tender awarded for site in Tai Po

Tender awarded for site in Tai Po *********************************



The Lands Department announced today (December 29) that the tender for a site, Tai Po Town Lot No. 234 at Tai Po Road – Tai Po Kau, Tai Po, New Territories, has been awarded to the highest tenderer, Castle Great Limited (parent company: Chime Corporation Limited), on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $1,368,000,000.





The tenderers, other than the successful tenderer, in alphabetical order, with the name of the parent company where provided by the tenderer in brackets, were:





(1) Bestford Group Limited (K. Wah International Holdings Limited);



(2) Boundless Investments Limited (K&K Property Holdings Limited);



(3) Colour Crown Limited (Far East Consortium International Limited);



(4) Grand Build Development Limited (Grand Ming Group Holdings Limited);



(5) Rainbow Legend Limited (New Explorer Investments Limited);



(6) Star World Property Limited (Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited); and



(7) Top Infinity Limited (Sino Land Company Limited).





Tai Po Town Lot No. 234 has a site area of about 14,002 square metres and is designated for private residential purposes. The minimum gross floor area and the maximum gross floor area are 12,601.8 sq m and 21,003 sq m respectively.