Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks by CS at media session (with photos/video)

Transcript of remarks by CS at media session (with photos/video) ****************************************************************



Following is the transcript of remarks by the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr John Lee, at a media session with the Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Caspar Tsui; the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Joe Wong; and the Director of the Project Planning Office, Mr Eddie Mak, after attending this afternoon (December 29) the launch of celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region:





Reporter: So just now you have said that today’s arrestees and Stand News are people who have damaged the press freedom. So what do you mean by that? And also, do you mean the arrests today are actually defending press freedom? Thank you.





Chief Secretary for Administration: Anybody who attempts to make use of media work as a tool to pursue their political purpose or other interests (and) contravenes the law, particularly offences that endanger national security, they are the evil elements that damage press freedom. Professional media workers should recognise that these are the bad apples who are abusing their position simply by wearing a false coat of media worker and then, using that position, abuse news as a tool, to pursue their own purposes. They will pollute press freedom. They are the people who damage press freedom. Professional media workers should recognise this, say no to these people and stand far from them.





(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)