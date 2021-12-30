Growing Pediatric Therapy Clinic Announces New 5,000 sq. ft. Naperville Office



New Naperville Office



Located at 1755 Park Street, Naperville, IL 60563, the location has 5,000 square feet of space and features state-of-the-art treatment space and equipment to treat a variety of pediatric therapy needs under one roof. The location will be staffed with more than 30 therapists and offers 14 treatment rooms, 2 sensory-friendly pediatric gyms and a pediatric feeding therapy room. Normal office hours will be 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. central time, open every day of the week.





NSPT takes pride in being not JUST multidisciplinary, but interdisciplinary, requiring cross collaboration amongst our disciplines to promote the most positive outcomes for the individuals we serve. We provide comprehensive care from the start with our neuropsychological diagnostic process, throughout treatment with multiple therapeutic disciplines, and post-treatment follow up with support and resources. We aim to give families peace of mind every step of the way, even after services are no longer needed. said Liza Mazzocco Bodner, MS BCBA, Regional Clinic Director.





NSPT developed specialized clinical programs that are individualized to the specific needs of each client. Blossom Prep School is a school readiness program for pre-school and middle-school aged children. Blossom Prep School was created to provide a mock classroom experience, allowing children to practice the school readiness and social skills needed to be successful in any school environment. NSPT also pioneered a new Teen and Young Adult program for individuals ages 12-22 years old, to foster independent living skills, socialization, and career readiness skills.





Grand Opening



North Shore Pediatric Therapy is excited to welcome prospective families to their open house on January 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Families can meet the staff, tour the facility, and learn more about therapeutic offerings. Games and giveaways will be available. A Grand Opening Ceremony and networking event for local businesses, physicians and providers will follow the open house from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST. As a medical facility, North Shore Pediatric Therapy requires its staff to be vaccinated and will be following all local covid guidelines and mask mandates.





North Shore Pediatric Therapy is dedicated to helping children blossom and maximize their full potential. With several locations conveniently located throughout Chicagoland, the clinics specialize in pediatric Neuropsychology Diagnostics, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Mental Health, Speech-Language & Feeding Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Physical Therapy. Visit our website at www.kidsblossom.com, call us at 877-486-4140, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.





