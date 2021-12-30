New Book by Patrick W. Andersen – Acts of the Women

“Patrick W. Andersen’s thrilling new novel, Acts of the Women, is a celebration of the women of the New Testament. Beautifully written in a humorous tone, the author seamlessly weaves together vivid prose with intelligent but surprising conclusions based on years of biblical studies. His women are wise, courageous leaders who rule the men as the risen Jesus and his disciples spread out across the world: France, India, and beyond. This excellent novel is a must-read for anyone interested in exploring the non-traditional stories around Jesus. It is an ode to women and a spiritual gift that should be savored with an open mind.”— Kristi Saare Duarte, Author, Holy Conspiracy, and The Transmigrant

“A fascinating, refreshing, well-crafted, and unique interpretation (or perhaps a new telling) of those women in the Bible who were not only instrumental in the development of early Christianity, but powerful in their roles of protecting—and influencing—the man known as Jesus. …This compelling tale is a must-read for Biblical scholars, theologians, open-minded and open-hearted Christians, and open-minded, open-hearted non-Christians alike. Acts of the Women is extraordinary. I consider this book a must-read.”— Peggy A. Wheeler, Author, The Raven’s Daughter, and The Desert Raven

“Andersen once again gives a fresh, plausible life to the greatest story ever told, the story of Christ and the young church. Rather than unraveling and spinning the same story, we get a new look at the disciples, the women, who played a large role in the beginning of Christianity, and the faith that sustained them.”— Ellen L. Ekstrom, Author, Tallis’ Third Tune, and Scarborough

Patrick W. Andersen enjoyed an award-winning career as a journalist and editor, earning special recognition from the San Francisco Human Rights Commission for bringing ethnic minority concerns to the attention of the general public. Turning his writing skills to fiction, he published short stories in a number of journals, some of which are collected in his anthology, Moments to Contemplate (In Bite-Sized Servings). His debut novel, Second Born, garnered critical acclaim for its reimagining of the early life of Jesus. He and his wife Marina live in San Francisco, California.

Title: Acts of the Women

Author: Patrick W. Andersen

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: ‎ 978-1956635126

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 290 pages

Formats: paperback

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.