OC Wellness Solutions releases a 20-000mg Topical Salve

Los Angeles, California Dec 28, 2021 – OC Wellness Solutions releases 20,000mg Extra Strength Topical Salve

OC Wellness Solutions has released its strongest topical salve yet. Their Hempstrax 20,000mg Topical Salve is packed with 20 full grams of Hemp Oil. The Salve is available in Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum & Isolate and in two different scents – Menthol or Lavender/Lemongrass

Hemp Oil has been proved highly effective in treating and pain and inflammation. It works in conjunction with the body’s Endocannabinoid System (ECS). It slows inflammation and reduces pain by providing the ECS receptors with essential cannabinoids. This works to regulate many of the body’s regulatory systems.

There have been many clinical trials conducted that show that hemp oil is effective for treating localized pain with no side effects when used topically.

Hemp Oil is federally legal, providing it contains less than 0.3% Tetrahydrocannabinol. The Farm Bill, signed in December 2018, removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act.

Many research studies have shown that sublingual hemp oil combined with topical hemp oil is a great way to combat pain. Hempstrax sells a 20,000mg sublingual tincture available in many different flavors. It is created by blending hemp oil with Organic MCT oil and organic steam-distilled edible essential oils. Tinctures have been proven to be effective for treating anxiety, depression, sleeplessness, IBS, Parkinson’s Disease, seizures and pain, and inflammation, in numerous clinical trials.

These two products are some of the strongest on the market. Combining organic ingredients with high-quality Hemp Oil Distillate and Isolate, is key to creating a superior product. These products are made in small boutique batches to ensure quality and freshness.

oc wellness solutions



info@ocwellnesssolutions.com

https://ocwellnesssolutions.com/




