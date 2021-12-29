COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 347





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 143 Crore landmark milestone (143,07,92,357) today. More than 57 lakh (57,76,358) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10387180

2nd Dose 9693662

FLWs 1st Dose 18385184

2nd Dose 16861200

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 496221882

2nd Dose 322762759

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 193766513

2nd Dose 147960034

Over 60 years 1st Dose 120970818

2nd Dose 93783125

Cumulative 1st dose administered 839731577

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 591060780

Total 1430792357















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:









Date: 28th December, 2021 (347th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 99

2nd Dose 5100

FLWs 1st Dose 184

2nd Dose 9810

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 1006125

2nd Dose 3132540

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 230296

2nd Dose 829233

Over 60 years 1st Dose 129555

2nd Dose 433416

1st Dose Administered in Total 1366259

2nd Dose Administered in Total 4410099

Total 5776358















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





