COVID-19 Vaccination Update – Day 347

Dec 29, 2021


India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 143 Crore landmark milestone (143,07,92,357) today. More than 57 lakh (57,76,358) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:


















Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10387180

2nd Dose

9693662

FLWs

1st Dose

18385184

2nd Dose

16861200

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

496221882

2nd Dose

322762759

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

193766513

2nd Dose

147960034

Over 60 years

1st Dose

120970818

2nd Dose

93783125

Cumulative 1st dose administered

839731577

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

591060780

Total

1430792357




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




















Date: 28th December, 2021 (347th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

99

2nd Dose

5100

FLWs

1st Dose

184

2nd Dose

9810

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

1006125

2nd Dose

3132540

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

230296

2nd Dose

829233

Over 60 years

1st Dose

129555

2nd Dose

433416

1st Dose Administered in Total

1366259

2nd Dose Administered in Total

4410099

Total

5776358




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


