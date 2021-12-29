Klaiyi Hair Announces Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Sale 2022

Klaiyi Hair, the China-based Remy Hair Company with an extensive global demand for its authentic and high-quality hair products, has announced Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’s sale for 2022. The company is offering up to 55 percent discount on its products from 26 December 2021 to 3 January 2022.

“We are delighted to offer our valued customers the opportunity to buy our best-quality hair wigs at a hefty discount this holiday season,” says the spokesperson for Klaiyi Hair. “You can buy your favorite human hair wigs at one of the lowest prices of the year. Our products can be ordered at hugely discounted rates of up to 55 percent until 3 January 2022.”

The company is also offering an all-site extra discount of 22 percent. Buyers can avail of this discount by applying the code NY22 along with their orders. An online search for the best hair stores near me will help buyers locate a Klaiyi hair outlet close to their present location.

Klaiyi Hair expects a massive surge in demand for a large number of their top-rated products during the Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Sale 2022.

The demand for their V part wig human hair is expected to hit a new high during this period. The company has four products in this category. Klaiyi Jerry Curly V Part Wigs is a hot favorite with its exceptional softness and accurate length.

Klaiyi weave wigs are also in huge demand, and this counter is also expected to see a high level of sales activity during the New Year sale season. Klaiyi 100% High-Quality Virgin Human Hair Body Wave Wigs Lace Part Wig Natural Black Hair Wigs and Klaiyi Best 13×4 Transparent Lace Frontal Wigs Jerry Curly Human Hair Wigs can be expected to lead the sales surge.

Women looking for the best quality colored wigs can browse from a collection of over 45 products when they shop for human hair wigs this holiday season. The top movers in this category are Klaiyi Pre-Colored 1B/30 Ombre Balayage Highlight Shadow Root Body Wave Lace Front Human Hair Wigs and Klaiyi Dark 99J Burgundy Color 13×4 Lace Front Wigs Pre Plucked Long Straight Virgin Human Hair Wigs.

Customers passionate about wave hairstyles can choose from Klaiyi Hair’s 100 plus wigs in this popular category. Leading the sales surge are the Brazilian Virgin Curly Hair 3 Bundles With 4X4 Lace Closure, Unprocessed Human Hair Extension-Klaiyi Hair, and Klaiyi Brazilian Deep Curly Wave 3 Bundles with 4×4 Swiss Lace Closure 100% Virgin Human Hair.

About Klaiyi Hair:

Klaiyi Hair is a China-based Remy hair company and one of the leading brands in human hair products. It was established in 2009 and is known for its 100 percent human Remy hair products, all accredited with international quality standards. The brand has a good presence in the USA, Europe, and African markets.