TVS TeleSports.Com Adds Quibi Style Sports Short Form TVS First Look Original Shows to Streaming Post Cable Network on WatchYour.TV Platform

TVS TeleSports.Com is the newest TVS Television Network “Micro Channel” on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. Comprised of quibi style short form sports features, the channel is ad supported and free to view. Via apps from Amazon, Google, ROKU, Apple, and Web TV, the post cable network can be seen on all Mobile and IPTV devices as well as on Smart TVs in 85% of TV homes in the USA.

TVS First Look original music video shows include Wild Wheels, Basquet Cases, Pulling For Glory, Lift This, Silver Skates, Lucha Loco, Bowlerama, and Rock Em & Sock Em. Also appearing is the TVS comedy short series BlooperToons.

There are six post cable networks in the TVS Sports Networks bundle of channels on WatchYour.TV platform. Others include TVS Women Sport Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Boxing Network, and TVS Classic Sports Network.

Other six channel bundles of TVS post cable networks on the service include TVS Home Shopping Networks, TVS Classic TV Networks, TVS Classic Movie Networks, TVS Lifestyle Networks, and TVS Kids + Family Networks.

All TVS programming is free to view and ad supported. TVS AdSales.Com, headed by Jerry Wolff, handles all TVS sponsorship opportunities. TVS AdSales.Com is located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami.