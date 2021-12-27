OpenText Buys Zix Corporation

)

Zix Reported Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of 90%

Accretive and expected to be on the OpenText operating model within 12-18 months

Funded with OpenTexts existing cash on hand





(1) Upon closing, Zixs resell business will be reported on a net basis to conform to OpenTexts revenue recognition policies. The net basis recognition will result in Zixs immediate conformance to OpenText Gross Margin Model.









Note: All dollar amounts in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.