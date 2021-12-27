Every Galaxy Has an Underworld – Boba Fett Navigates His Way into Fortnite







Once regarded as one of the most fearsome and capable bounty hunters in the galaxy, Boba Fett seemingly met his demise in the Sarlacc pit on Tatooine. Fett has survived the beast and has now reclaimed his distinctive Mandalorian armor.





As announced during Disney+ Day as part of The Book of Boba Fett series, the titular bounty hunter has arrived in Fortnite!





Available in the Item Shop now:



Boba Fett Outfit with the Z-6 Jetpack Back Bling: A simple man making his way through the galaxy like his father before him.





Accessories:



Gaffi Stick Pickaxe: Used by the Tusken Raiders on Tatooine, a planet Boba has spent much time on.



Boba Fetts Starship Glider: Boba Fetts distinctive Firespray-class ship, inherited from his father Jango Fett.



Targeting Computer Online Emote: Scan the horizon for your target.







All of these items will also be available in a bundle so you can grab the whole Boba Fett Set!





Channel your inner Bounty Hunter and explore the new Island with Boba Fett!