Jimmy Butler returns vs. Magic after missing 8 games with tail bone injury







After missing the last eight games with a tail bone contusion, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup in the Heats 93-83 victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.





Butler notched a double-double in his return, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and added four assists and three steals to his total tally. Overall, Butler had missed 12 of Miamis last 13 games because of his injury.





The five-time All-Star has been plagued by the injury this season, missing a total of 15 games so far in 2021-22. Butler re-injured his tailbone on Dec. 6 in a 105-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 10 points before leaving for the locker room midway through the third quarter. Butler favored his back after a hard fall in a missed driving layup early in the first quarter.





His return couldnt come at a better time as Miami was without its star guard Kyle Lowry, who entered the NBAs Health and Safety Protocols.





Butler, 32, is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season. The Heat are 21-13 this season but are well within range of several higher seeds in the Eastern Conference. Although Miami is the No. 4 seed, it is 1/2 game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 3 seed, one game behind the Chicago Bulls for No. 2 and 2 1/2 games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 1 spot.





Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.