Local Company Makes Simple Yet Symbolic Change to Engender Inclusion

The Agency Guide (TAG) unveiled its name, website, and social media rebrand this week – swapping out the word “Guy” for “Guide” – in efforts to better reflect its growing team of marketing strategists and its global customer base.

With female entrepreneurship growing worldwide, talented female team members in its own ranks, and female-led marketing agencies as proven partners, TAG found it time to move away from its original name: The Agency Guy.

Over 250 million women are entrepreneurs around the world and another 153 million women operate well-established businesses (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor). Additionally, in the United States, over 52% of employees in the marketing world are women (Statistica).

“When I founded the company in 2014, I was just a guy out to help with my marketing consulting expertise – but things have changed and we have grown,” said John Bertino, CEO of TAG.

After observing other marketing agencies consistently overpromise and underdeliver, Bertino knew there had to be a better way. That was the inspiration behind TAG’s origins.

Today, TAG helps brands of all sizes to find the best marketing match for all of their business goals including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Digital Public Relations, Inbound Marketing, Web Design, Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, and more.

With over 200 vetted partners to serve its diverse clientele, using a singular and gender-specific word just didn’t make sense anymore. It was time for a rebrand.

Dropping the word “Guy” was an easy decision, but TAG wanted to keep its initials, logo, and hard-fought brand reputation, so Bertino and his team brainstormed on words that also start with “G” but would better encapsulate the mission of the company. The word “Guide” was the perfect replacement.

“We are more than just marketing matchmakers – we truly help guide our clients to creative solutions to any challenges they face,” said Melissa Rautenberg, Senior Inbound Strategist at TAG.

TAG believes the new name more accurately reflects its growing team, clients, partners, mission, and vision while also being more inclusive and socially conscious.

See the updated branding at https://www.theagencyguide.com.

About The Agency Guide

The Agency Guide is the smarter, more efficient and most reliable way to source marketing services and solutions. Our experienced team of marketing consultants provide pro bono strategy, education, and custom agency-matching to help brands find reliable marketing support.