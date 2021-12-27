PM condoles the loss of lives due to boiler explosion in factory in Bihar





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the boiler explosion in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर की एक फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।”





बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर की एक फैक्ट्री में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021

The Prime Minister has also approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of a boiler explosion in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.





The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;





“The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at a factory in Muzaffarpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each.”





The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at a factory in Muzaffarpur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1785393)

Visitor Counter : 166











Read this release in:







Marathi













