Portland, OR Author Publishes Children’s Book

Grandma’s Birthday Balloon, a new book by Marje Jacobson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Grandma’s Birthday Balloon is a story of how a birthday balloon given by friends helped grandma to cope with Covid-19 and being isolated. It’s almost completely true — the balloon took on a life of its own. The message is simple: if you have friends and family and a little faith in the unknown, you’ll never be truly alone.

About the Author

Marje Jacobson is a retired school teacher Now she spends her time doing community service work, reading, crafting and socializing. She loves cooking for others and baking.

Marje’s synagogue women’s group annually makes about 2500 dozen fruit filled, hand finished cookies which they sell to provide scholarships and support many programs.

Marje loves to laugh, has a somewhat quirky sense of humor, and likes learning something new and being with a variety of people.

Grandma’s Birthday Balloon is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7264-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grandmas-birthday-balloon/

