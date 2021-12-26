Newhall, CA Doctor of Education and Author Publishes Children’s Book

Opposites, a new book by Dr. Anna L. Scott, has been released by RoseDog Books.

Isn’t it exciting to watch a child finally grasp a lesson or idea? Children are visual learners long before words are even spoken. They are aware and familiar of people, surrounding, or sounds. However, as they mature, they associate words with visuals. The word CAT can be identified by a picture. Later, they realize the word CAT may mean a large variety of cats, yet the word CAT still applies.

So, it is with words! A word may have many different meanings, but when the concept of identifying the “opposite” word is introduced, the thinking process changes. The child must think of things occurring in an opposite way. Take the words “hot” and “cold.” A child may identify it by the written or visual; however, parents should always try to extend the thinking process and encourage more than one verbal answer. Ask the child what other things may be hot or cold. Encourage thinking. Opposites takes this concept and educates parents on how to stimulate a child to think different beyond written words and visuals. Later, it will encourage imagination and, perhaps, even the writing of their own books.

About the Author

Dr. Anna Louise Scott was born in the early thirties and grew up in Pennsylvania. She began college at age forty and obtained her doctorate in education in ten years while teaching in the later six years and raising four sons with her husband. She served as an educator for thirty years in public, private, and Christian schools. Her previous works include a map skills book, Grandma, Tell Me About the Good Old Days, as well as numerous published articles. Additionally, she wrote church newsletters for eight years and articles for a senior center magazine for three years. She was actively involved with children co-teaching at a local Good News Club and volunteering at a senior center up until the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposites is a 42-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4959-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/opposites/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/opposites/

