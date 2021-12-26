PM remembers Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Jayanti





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Jayanti.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।





Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed.





His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians.”







