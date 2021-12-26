PM greets people on Christmas





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”







Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1785045)

Visitor Counter : 366











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Bengali



,







Manipuri



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













