Speaking Herbs launches Pure Tea Tree Oil

Speaking Herbs, a premium brand focussed on empowering people with pure botanical ingredients, has launched the cleanest tea tree oil ever made, steam distilled and bottled without any chemical additives. One of the best therapeutic essential oils in the world, it is a must for your personal care kit.

Tea tree oil is extracted from the leaves of Melaleuca alternifolia, a small tree indigenous to Australia’s Queensland and New South Wales. For generations, Aborigines have used tea tree oil as a traditional remedy. Tea tree leaves are crushed to extract the oil, which is then inhaled to cure coughs and colds or applied directly to the skin to promote healing. Tea tree oil’s antibacterial and antifungal characteristics make it a popular natural medicine for treating bacterial and fungal skin conditions, avoiding infection, and aiding recovery.

Tanaya Sarma, founder of Speaking Herbs, said of the launch, “Tea tree oil is an antimicrobial and rejuvenating oil for the skin, hair, and nails. It may also be used as an aftershave, to prevent pimples and acne, and to support a healthy immune system. let’s Do More with the purest Tea tree oil ever made.”

Skin and hair care benefits

It’s an all-natural treatment for bacterial and fungal skin infections. It helps to prevent acne and outbreaks. It also helps with inflammatory skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis. Because of its potent antibacterial qualities, it is a particularly effective natural therapy for scabies. It prevents irritation of the scalp and reduces dandruff in the hair.

Belly Button Therapy

The belly button has the potential to be a powerful source of energy for the body. There are several nerves in the area surrounding the naval that link to various regions of the body. It’s a convenient location for communicating with the rest of the body. Oiling the belly button with various carrier oils and essential oils has long been a popular technique. It is referred to as the “Pechoti technique” in Ayurvedic medicine. It is thought that absorbing essential oils and scents through the belly button might help to repair, mend, and regulate nervous system connections. With tea tree oil’s powerful antibacterial and anti-inflammatory characteristics, it’s the ideal belly button oil for any form of skin irritation or infection. Make sure to dilute it with a carrier oil before applying it on your belly button.

“Tea tree oil had to be on the launch list and it only makes us a step closer to fulfilling our vision of creating the world’s largest inventory of pure & potent botanical ingredients. It’s traditionally and clinically proven bio-activity across skin, hair, body and wellness verticals can only be matched by a handful of other botanicals. It’s the best natural ingredient that can easily replace chemical-based skin and nail treatments, as well as personal care products and disinfectants. Having the purest form of it in your collection is nothing but pure empowerment., “added Amis Ahmed, founder & chief visionary at Speaking Herbs.

Extracting purest botanicals with passion from the world’s most bio-active areas and by using traditional and sustainable farming methods, Speaking Herbs is the only brand working to empower people with pure, super effective and safe botanical ingredients. They envision replacing every conventional consumer product in the personal care, beauty, wellness and home care category with regimens consisting of nothing but pure botanicals. They are on a mission to bring humanity out of the chemical apocalypse that it is currently facing.

The product is exclusively available at https://speakingherbs.com/products/buy-tea-tree-oil-india