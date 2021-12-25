India’s most riveting gaming championship TEGC culminates with finals

Two power-packed days of intense vying for the ultimate championship marked the culmination of the eight edition of Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC). The online championship garnered huge response and participation of gaming enthusiasts from across the country.

Organized online on December 11 and 12, the finale was streamed live on Taiwan Excellence’s YouTube channel and Twitch. The denouement was followed by an elaborate award function that was streamed live on the TE Facebook page.

Deemed to be India’s most prestigious and venerated eSports championship, TEGC is convened by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade (MOEA).

Since its inception, TEGC has gained popularity as the most revered gaming tournament of the country. Each year there is a steep rise in the number of participants. While the first edition saw some 565 participants, the eighth edition organized this year had over 20,000 participants.

The total TEGC prize money of Rs 10 lakh was split among the teams at the grand finale. The top two winning teams from the trendiest gameswere Enigma Gaming & Team XOfromValorant, GodLike Esports & Team Axis fromCODM and Kira E-sports & Monkey Hunters fromRainbow 6.

This year’s championship was power-driven by some of the most acclaimed Taiwanese brands like Acer, ADATA, ASUS, AVerMedia, BenQ, D-Link, Gigabyte, InWin, MSI, Team Group, Thermaltake, Silicon Power, Transcend, Zadak and Zyxel.

Speaking about the finale, Mark Wu, Executive Director of Taiwan Excellence said, “Covid-19 brought almost everything to a standstill. Being the longest running e-Sports championship, we had to keep the legacy alive for our patrons. We kept TEGC going and took it online in order to keep our gamers, fans and e-Sports enthusiasts entertained during these tough times. This is the second year that TEGC happened in a virtual format and we were elated to see the overwhelming response. We had a much wider reach in terms of participating gamers, cities, audiences and fans. TEGC garnered a live viewership of over 476,355 viewers across various digital channels.”