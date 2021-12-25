Introducing Rewardoo, a Platform to Amplify Creator’s Earning Power

Rewardoo today announces the launch of its product to help creators amplify their earning power. Created to provide creators with an easy-to-use and powerful monetization tool to run their digital business, Rewardoo enables creators to create their own promotional campaign website in three easy steps.

“Many creators we’ve worked with over the years let us know how difficult it was for their audiences to have to go through different posts and social media platforms to find a product link. However, building their own website would be too difficult and time- consuming for most creators,” says Miji Sarwono, Rewardoo’s Head of Growth & Product. “With Rewardoo, we’ve solved these issues by providing creators with a promotional content website that enables their audiences to discover the promotional content they were pushing in one place.”

Rewardoo’s solution allows creators to build their promotional campaign website in three easy steps and gives them access to its powerful affiliate content database. Creators are able to find and showcase promotional content they were pushing on the website. Each promotional campaign website also gets its own custom URL to connect their audiences directly to the promotional content.

The platform is free to use with paid plans available. Its affiliate business model ensures creators get paid for every sales made through their promotional campaign website.

“At Rewardoo, we’re dedicated to empowering creators to grow and amplify their business powered by their original content,” concluded Sarwono.

About Rewardoo:

Rewardoo is a platform built to amplify creator’s earning power. Founded in 2021, the global team consists of experts with years of experience in growing brands and partnerships.

Designed and developed to provide creators with an easy-to-use and powerful monetization tool to run their digital business, Rewardoo allows creators to connect their audiences directly to their promotional campaign content.

For more information visit www.rewardoo.com.

