Minority Owner of DIGroup Architecture Featured On New Jersey Business Podcast



Myers spoke of being inspired by one of the first African American architects in the state of New Jersey his father  which influenced his personal journey toward architecture and in co-founding one of the areas largest minority- and disadvantaged-owned architectural and interior design firms.





Vince discussed the firms collaborative formation, and how it earned them a reputation for delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered projects. To further the firms success, Vince speaks to how MBE/DBE certifications have impacted both business strategy and partnerships for acquiring new business.





Its important for the community to grow as a whole, to spread the economic wealth, to spread economic opportunity across the board, more equitably than we have in the past. Thats why those designations are important. The firm has evolved into a large ethnically and culturally diverse staff, reflective of the many communities they serve  offering not just capacity in numbers, but the big firm experience.





Many small businesses feel a similar struggle to keep business moving. As a leader in the architectural field, Myers discussed the merits of inclusivity, We can structure our company in such a way that we can be designated as an MBE/DBE/SBE. These designations convey the message… that the firm stands behind equity and inclusion.





To listen to the podcast in its entirety, please click here.





ABOUT VINCENT MYERS:



Vincent Myers is President and co-founding member of DIGroup Architecture  an award-winning minority-owned architectural firm headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He has helped grow the firm to include a rich, diverse portfolio of projects for senior living, nationally, and healthcare, civic, and education clients locally throughout New Jersey, New York, and the Greater Philadelphia Area. He is a recognized leader in educating clients in designing spaces to fit the complex needs of the new aging generation, from independent living residents to those requiring skilled nursing and memory care services. Recently, his efforts have focused on preparing for the design of the next generation of senior facilities within urban areas. Vince serves as a guest speaker on the future of aging, sharing insights with leading developers and operators of senior living communities.





Recently, Myers was a guest on Health Professional Radio and named a Top Influencer In Senior Housing by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. His work and influence are featured across the country.





ABOUT DIGROUP ARCHITECTURE:



DIGroup Architecture is one of the areas largest majority, black-owned firms, certified as a Minority-owned, Disadvantaged-owned, and Small Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE/SBE) specializing in architecture, planning, interior design, and environmental graphics, signage, and wayfinding services for Senior Living, Education, Healthcare and Civic clients. The company takes great pride in its ethnically and culturally diverse staff who are passionate about architecture.





DIG originated as a consortium of several small architectural firms who formed an alliance to collaborate and compete for large projects issued by the NJ Schools Development Authority that revitalized the states most under-served public school districts. This collaboration became so successful at delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered design projects that the firms formally merged in 2006. The profound impact these projects had on the most basic human need of health and wellness, brought a whole new meaning and purpose to the firm. From that point forward, Architecture for Change became our story, design philosophy, and commitment to clients to re-imagine structures and environments to unite people, enhance well-being, and enrich communities.





DIGs successes have not gone unnoticed; in 2021, the company was selected as one of the 2021 Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design in the Architecture category by NJBIZ, and the company was ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by both NJBIZ and Philadelphia Business Journal.





Today, DIGroup Architecture is exponentially growing; its reach spanning New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York.

