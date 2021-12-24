Dr. Travis Sample, Col. will be inducted into IAOTP’s Hall of Fame

Dr. Travis Sample, Col. Professor Emeritus at Shenandoah University will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). His expertise and extraordinary talents have afforded him this merit.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only 20 IAOTP members are inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they had on their industries. Dr. Travis Sample will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame at IAOTP’s 2022 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas next December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami stated, “Choosing Dr. Travis Sample for this most recent honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. In addition to his long list of accomplishments and accolades, Dr. Travis Sample is a true expert and has an unmatched leadership record in the fields of Education and Military. We look forward to honoring his merits with our exclusive Hall of Fame induction.”

Dr. Sample has dedicated more than 40 years of his life’s work to Educating people and serving in the U.S. Military. He performed as a Professor of Organizational Behavior for 21 years and is honored to have served as the Faculty Athletics Representative and Executive Director of the Government and Public Affairs Committee. He also served as Chairman and Executive of many organizations at Shenandoah University located in Winchester, Virginia.

Before embarking on his career path, Dr. Sample earned his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Houston. After completing his master’s degree in Government at Southern Illinois University, he concluded his studies and received his Doctorate in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. His Doctoral Dissertation was America’s Introduction to Global Terrorism and was given high approval by the USC faculty.

For 26 years, Dr. Sample experienced extensive training at many different Air Force bases internationally. He began his first assignment which lasted 5 years at the General Electric Corporation, he received Chinese language training while in Monterey, California and he controlled U-2’s over China based out of Ta Kang Shan, Taiwan. For one year, Dr. Sample served at the Defense Intelligence College in Fort McNair, Washington, D.C. and completed extensive air combat training before his Air Force Survival School training in Northern Idaho. Moreover, he continued to train and completed Jungle Survival School in Northern Luzon, Philippines. Dr. Sample served one year flying air combat night missions over Ho Chi Minh Trail Vietnam out of Korat, AFB, Thailand. Upon returning to America, he was assigned to the Pentagon for five years. Then he attended the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) for a year at McNair, Washington, D.C. After his graduation, he was assigned to the White House for a year and finished his service at the Defense Intelligence College.

Dr. Sample is widely known for his local community involvement. He is a former member of the Leesburg Economic Development Commission, he held several positions with numerous organizations in Loudoun County, Virginia and he served on the Board of the Washington, D.C. Airports Authority. Dr. Sample was a parishioner and former Vestry member of St. James Episcopal Church. He is a former member with the Oatlands Historic Property Foundation and held the title of President for the Conversations at Oatlands for many years. He was proud to serve four years on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, was the Head Coach and Board Member for the Central Loudoun County Little League and he is a lifelong member of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Sample has received numerous awards and accolades. He has been recognized worldwide for his extraordinary talents and his passion for educating those he serves. This year he will be considered for a Front Cover feature and 2-page article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. For 2022 he is being considered for the Educator of the Decade Award given by IAOTP. Dr. Sample received many awards during his distinguished service career, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the first and second Oak Leaf Cluster.

In addition to his successful career, Dr. Sample is an active participate with the Air Force Association, the American Legion, the Association of ICAF, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Furthermore, he maintains affiliations with the American Society for Public Administration, the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Keep Loudoun Beautiful, the Josephson Institute of Ethics, and the Stephen Covey Leadership Center.

Furthermore, Dr. Sample is an accomplished author of a popular book about living out one’s dreams; Humanizing Change: A Journey of Discovery. It captures the eight principles for pursuing and achieving greatness in one’s life. His many areas of expertise were the catalyst for this book.

Looking back, Dr. Sample attributes his success to his perseverance, natural talent for educating others, his integrity, and the support he received from his wife who he was married to for 44 years. She unfortunately passed 6 years ago, but Dr. Sample has been blessed to have two wonderful, brilliant children, and 4 fabulous grandchildren. When not working he enjoys spending time with his family, reading and running. For the future, he hopes to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves and pursue a career in the Air Force.

