Dr. Bonnie McLean selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Bonnie McLean is the Founder of Spirit Gate Medicine. She was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Furthermore, Dr. McLean will receive her recognition from 2020 as Holistic Healer of the Decade at IAOTP’s 2022 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Dr. McLean is being recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee for dedicating more than 50 years of her life’s work to the Healing Arts and Healthcare Industries. She was previously honored as Top Doctor of the Year in Oriental Medicine and Acupuncturist of the Year for 2019 by the International Association of Top professionals (IAOTP).

Dr. McLean is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine and an Acupuncture Physician. She attended California Acupuncture College where she received her Doctorate in Oriental Medicine. She also attended Pepperdine University where she received her M.A. in Counseling. Psychology and received her B.S.N. from Duke University. Her prior roles have included serving as a Registered Nurse for 20 years and practicing Oriental Holistic Medicine for 38 years.

Dr. McLean knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a healer. Her father belonged to the last generation of physicians that made house calls and her mother was in the generation of nurses that still were able to take the time to touch their patients and to listen to them.

Her key areas of expertise include Chinese Medicine, Hypnosis, Nutrition/Diet, Shamanic Healing, Herbal Formulas, Electro-Stimulation, Reiki, and Energy Medicine.. Dr. McLean works with patients who have pain as well as stress related disorders (such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, PTSD, grief, and addictions.)

Dr. McLean believes that we are all our own healers. She focuses on empowering her patients and drawing out their own knowledge and wisdom about what it is they need in order to heal themselves. She focuses on what imbalances need to be corrected and what needs to be done to nudge the body to shift into its own unique healing mode. In order to understand the imbalances involved, the practitioner must develop a holistic relationship with their patient’s mind, body, emotions and spirit.

Throughout her remarkable career, Dr. McLean has remained active in her community and was recognized nationally for her outstanding leadership and commitment to her profession. For 2020 she was featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square, New York City and was exclusively interviewed on TIP Radio. She was chosen as the 2020 Top Holistic Healer of the Decade. In 2019 she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was selected as Top Doctor of Oriental Medicine and Acupuncturist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She has also been featured on CUTV News Radio.

In addition to her successful career, Dr. McLean is also a published author. Her book, Integrative Medicine: The Return of the Soul to Healthcare, Dr. McLean brings her concepts of Integrative Holistic Medicine into the lives of people who ordinarily might not be aware of it. Her book is designed to help introduce the concepts of the holistic health approach to their family, friends and loved ones. She has also contributed chapters in From Mayhem to Miracles and Crappy to Happy published by Sacred Stories.

Looking back, Dr. McLean attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had the privilege of learning and working alongside, staying passionate in all her business endeavors, and her community. When not working she enjoys being in nature, traveling, and spending time with her family. She says that one doesn’t retire from a calling and that in the future she will continue to grow as a professional and make a difference in people’s lives anyway that she can.

For more information on Dr. Bonnie McLean please visit www.spiritgatemedicine.com

Watch her video: https://youtu.be/PunvT8qUErU

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

