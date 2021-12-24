Saundra Paschal selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Saundra Paschal, Mathematics Educator for Lake View High School, San Angelo Independent School District was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only a few members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions they have made to society and the impact they have had on their industries. Furthermore, Ms. Paschal will receive her recognition from 2020 as Educator of the Decade at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Awards Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Ms. Paschal is being recognized as a Lifetime Achievement Awardee for dedicating more than 40 years of her career as a Mathematics Educator. First starting out as a teacher’s aide, Saundra climbed the ranks to her present-day position through her determination and dedication.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Biology from Angelo State University in 1980. Saundra is a dynamic, results-driven leader, who has demonstrated success not only throughout the district but in her community and has established long-term relationships and trust among her colleagues.

Her key responsibilities for the school are teaching courses in algebra 2 and pre-calculus, coaching the mathematics team, and providing advisement on books for publication.

Ms. Paschal remains active in her community and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. In 2000 she won “Teacher of the Year.” In 2011 she was chosen as VIP of the Year with Cambridge Who’s Who. In 2012 & 2013, she was the recipient of the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and selected as one of the Elite Women Worldwide. Saundra has also been featured in Pro-Files Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the “Top 101 Industry Experts Publication” for 2017. Saundra is affiliated with the curriculum writing team at the San Angelo Independent School District, the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association and ASCD. The International Association of Top Professionals has recognized Ms. Paschal as “Top Educator of the Year” and she was featured in TIP (Top industry Professionals) Magazine for 2018. Saundra was awarded as “Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019” by IAOTP and featured on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square.

Saundra’s professional growth and patience have cultivated a passionate, well-respected woman who constantly displays greatness. She volunteers her time at her local church and other charitable organizations. She provides support to her students and enjoys showing mathematics functioning in the real world. Looking ahead, Saundra says, “I will continue to share my love of mathematics. My great joy is seeing the ‘light of understanding’ in students’ eyes when they comprehend the mathematics and have that moment of ‘light.’

For More Information on Saundra Paschal please visit: www.saundrapaschal.com

Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyVTTuJUe2g

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com