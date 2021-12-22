Nearpod Brings Interactive Digital Instruction to 34,000 Oklahoma City Public School Students, Increases Student Engagement and Improves Student Achievement







Nearpod, a teacher-centric, interactive instructional platform that gives teachers real-time insights into student learning, today announces its partnership with Oklahoma City Public Schools. This partnership brings Nearpods 15,000 standards-aligned lessons and interactive videos to the districts 34,000 K-12 students, and over 5,000 educators and staff members.





With this partnership, Oklahoma City Public School (OKCPS) educators gain access to Nearpods robust library of customizable lessons with over 20 interactive features and formative assessment tools such as Collaborate Boards, simulations and VR Field Trips. In addition, teachers can upload original lessons from Google Slides, Powerpoint, YouTube videos or their own videos, and build lessons right on the platform. Whats more, the district also delivers professional development with Nearpod to enrich staff meetings and training.





We first heard about the power of Nearpod from our high school teachers, who were using the platform to boost participation and excitement in class, while gaining valuable insights into student performance, said Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent at OKCPS. Seeing the potential to enhance student outcomes, we decided to expand access districtwide and have been thrilled with the response from our teachers, students and staff members as they actively engage with their lessons and professional development sessions through Nearpod.





Allowing students to engage deeply in their learning, Nearpod works with any device and provides lesson deployment with a single click. It also integrates seamlessly with the districts learning management system, Canvas. The platform features both synchronous and asynchronous lesson mode, alongside the ability to toggle between Live and Student-Paced modes. This gives educators instructional freedom to allow students to learn as a group or at their own pace while gaining real-time feedback to help drive instruction.





Ive been using Nearpod in my classroom for almost a decade, and I cant imagine teaching without it today, shared Telannia Norfar, a National Board Certified Teacher at Northwest Classen High School in OKCPS. Nearpod is the easiest platform for students to navigate from the beginning to the end of a lesson. Theres no need to transition platforms between activities in a lesson. Every student gets equal access to the content on their own device, so all my students stay actively engaged for the entire class. It is integral to my teaching practice.





Whether using interactive lessons, interactive videos or gamified learning, teachers get real-time insights into student learning with Nearpod. Teachers can upload their existing content and make it interactive using Nearpods more than 20 formative assessment and rich-media features so that all learning is active and collaborative. In addition, Nearpods libraries feature over 15,000 standards-aligned lessons, videos and activities created in partnership with leading publishers like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. Nearpods companion platform Flocabulary engages students in K-12 standards-aligned hip-hop videos and instructional activities that increase reading comprehension through academic vocabulary exposures. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach the 100 largest school districts in the US and are used by over 1.7 million educators worldwide. In March 2021, Nearpod was acquired by Renaissance, a global leader in assessment, reading and math solutions for pre-K-12 schools and districts. To learn more about Nearpod, visit www.nearpod.com. For more information about Renaissance, visit www.renaissance.com.





Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is a multi-cultural district serving more than 34,000



students. It is the largest traditional school district in Oklahoma and employs over 5,000 people. Our students are educated throughout 33 neighborhood elementary schools, 12 middle schools, 8 high schools, 4 alternative schools and 6 charter schools located within 135.5 square miles in the center of Oklahoma.





Over 60 languages are represented within our district, and 16,500 of our students are bilingual. Additionally, over 70 Native American tribes are represented among our students, their families and our staff. OKCPS proudly serves 55,000 meals each day at no cost to our students and we transport 7,000 students daily using our fleet of over 120 school buses.





