Mi Casa Resource Center® Delivers Holiday Spirit to Westwood Neighborhood

Mi Casa Resource Center® hosted their first annual Santa’s Workshop Toy Drive on Saturday, December 18th. Holiday music, coffee, and hot cocoa were provided as staff and volunteers were ready to meet a commitment of delivering toys to families in the Westwood neighborhood. Parents were checked into the event and then supplied with a toy for each child registered. With an average of three toys distributed per family, Mi Casa made Christmas dreams come true. “I cherish opening up our headquarters during this time of year, welcoming families, making a positive impact, and informing them about our empowering programs,” Mi Casa CEO Angeles Ortega, stated. She continued, “We would not have been able to do this without the volunteers and our magnificent partners.”

In partnership with the Denver Police Department, Mi Casa created an uplifting atmosphere for all who arrived on Saturday. Due to the massive amount of support provided by toy collection partners, resulting in nearly 1200 toys being donated, Mi Casa will be distributing toys to additional families through Tuesday, December 21st during office hours. Additionally, toys will be donated to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

This initiative received support through the Denver Police Department’s Hotspot Grant, a solutions-based project which focuses on opportunities for community outreach and relationship building. Officers received Westwood’s families while manning the hot cocoa station at Mi Casa’s Santa’s Workshop event. The department also provided funding for toys. FirstBank provided additional support through funding and volunteers. Marine Toys for Tots, the Rotary Club of Conifer, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, St. Mary’s Academy, and Colorado Academy were toy collection partners.

About Mi Casa Resource Center®: Founded in 1976 by seven Denver-area mothers and a father, Mi Casa educates, trains, and supports youth and adults along career and business pathways to grow their income and achieve lasting economic success. Focused on supporting income growth, employment, and entrepreneurship, Mi Casa Resource Center provides training and tailored support to help people take the next step on the journey toward financial success. Learn more at MiCasaResourceCenter.org.