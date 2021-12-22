Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie Says “Hardballing” is a Rip-Off of His “Mode One Approach” Philosophy

At least one book author and professional dating coach for men is a bit miffed regarding a new popular term being used by dating singles who are a part of Generation Z. The term is referred to as, “hardballing.”

“Hardballing” represents when a single man and single woman communicate their dating and relationship desires, interests and intentions to each other in an upfront, very specific and unapologetic and brutally honest manner. No lies or manipulative head games involved whatsoever.

The problem is, this style of interpersonal communication has already been promoted by a popular self-help book author and dating coach. Alan Roger Currie created what he refers to as the “Mode One Approach” philosophy back in the 1980s, and he published his first book about it in May 1999.

“If you read articles about hardballing, you would get the impression that no one has ever used this type of verbal communication style ever before in life. I have been using an upfront, specific, straightforwardly honest style of communication with single women since my college days in the mid-1980s,” said Currie, who is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and has written and published several books about being authentic, genuine and non-manipulative with members of the opposite sex over the last twenty years.

“If the concept of ‘hardballing’ leads thousands of single men from Generation Z to purchase one or more of my books, then I will be happy. If not, I will feel extremely disappointed and feel like my Mode One Approach philosophy has been ripped-off, repackaged, and marketed as something else,” added Currie.

