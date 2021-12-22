Mayer Morganroth selected as Man of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)

Mayer (Mike) Morganroth, Senior Partner of Morganroth & Morganroth, PLLC, was recently selected as Man of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only 1 male professional is selected as Man of the Year. The Man of the Year Award signifies IAOTP’s most outstanding male member who has gone above and beyond excellence not only in his field but has demonstrated success professionally, personally and has been a leader in his community. This man has made an impact on people’s lives around the world and for 2022 IAOTP is so proud to give this award to Mr. Morganroth.

Mr. Morganroth will be announced as Man of the Year at IAOTP’s 2021 Annual Award Gala being held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. He will receive the Top Legal Expert of the Year award at the Gala, and he was chosen in 2020 for induction into IAOTP’s exclusive Hall of Fame. www.iaotp.com/award-gala

Mr. Morganroth has more than 50 years of service as a practicing attorney. Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP says, “His endless list of professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to society are amongst some of the qualities we base our decisions on. Our Man of The Year demonstrates strength, positivity, kindness and motivation. IAOTP is so pleased to see all of Mr. Morganroth’s amazing accomplishments and we wish him the warmest congratulations.

Mr. Morganroth’s areas of practice include a long list of specialties such as complex commercial litigation, white-collar criminal matters, constitutional litigation, intellectual property, business, employment and labor matters, real estate, family law, probate, personal injury, tax litigation, bankruptcy litigation, civil rights and discrimination matters, insurance, securities litigation, product liability, professional malpractice, and entertainment. Performing plaintiff work and defense work in numerous jurisdictions, Mr. Morganroth has handled matters and clients across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and Latin America. He has also served as an arbitrator, mediator, court-appointed facilitator, and expert witness.

Mr. Morganroth has proven himself an accomplished professional and expert litigator who has represented numerous high-profile clients and represented many lawyers, law firms, judges, politicians, high-ranking union officials, professional athletes, and celebrities. After serving in the Navy, Mr. Morganroth set his sights on becoming an attorney. He attended Michigan State University for his undergraduate studies and received his Juris Doctor Degree from Detroit College of Law (now known as Michigan State University Law School). Impressively, he completed his undergraduate studies and law school combined in just three years and ten months. He is licensed to practice in the states of Michigan and New York, and he has been admitted to practice in numerous federal courts and appellate courts as well as the U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Morganroth has been active in his community and recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the legal profession. He has received many awards and has been featured in numerous publications and magazines. In 2020, Mr. Morganroth was selected for induction into the exclusive IAOTP Hall of Fame. For 2019, he was named Lawyer of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals and graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2018 he was named Top Attorney of the Year and received the Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP. He was featured numerous times on the famous Reuters Building in Times Square NYC. He received the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers for 2018, was named Ten Best Lawyers by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys and received the Presidential Award Universal Publishing.

Mr. Morganroth is a member of the Oakland County, New York, Federal (Council), and American Bar Associations. He is a member of the National Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, the U.S. Supreme Court Historical Society, the American Association for Justice, and the American Judicature Society. Numerous legal groups and associations have selected him as “Top Lawyer.” He has also obtained an AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell/LexisNexis, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Mr. Morganroth is a sought-after speaker and has lectured at various universities and law schools throughout the country. He also serves as an entertainment industry consultant on several films and motion pictures.

For more information on Mr. Morganroth, please visit: www.morganrothlaw.com

Watch his video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWsxAX2qCXk

