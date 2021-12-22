Nelson Partners Hires Experienced Leaders Barrie Nichols and Maria Pietroforte

As a global Student Housing Property Management company, Nelson Partners brings value to real estate by partnering with owners. So you can expect their seasoned team of specialists to provide excellent service and personal care. That is why they hire only the cream of the crop of the industry to ensure that the company achieves tremendous success and growth by bringing great value to their customers.

Nelson Partners recently announced the appointment of Barrie Nichols as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ms. Nichols, having outstanding credentials, is in charge of establishing and maintaining Nelson Partners’ social media and marketing strategies, leasing targets, and related expenditures.

Ms. Nichols has an extensive record that includes campus apartments. She was in charge of overseeing countrywide leasing and marketing for over 31,000 beds for both on and off-campus developments worth more than $ 2 billion. Additionally, Ms. Nichols also served as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing for GMH Communities Trust. As a result, she achieved higher average occupancy on a portfolio worth more than $1.5 billion.

Nelson Partners also hired another leader in the industry — Maria Pietroforte, who will oversee all operations at Sun Pacific Properties, including property management for the firms’ $1.8 billion portfolios. Like Ms. Nichols, Ms. Pietroforte’s experience and outstanding credentials will help the company’s properties, including student housing and multifamily real estate. She has also had senior positions in marketing and high technology, and she understands how to work in fast-paced workplaces while establishing capable and high-performing teams.

Patrick Nelson, CEO, and founder of Sun Pacific Properties, warmly welcomes both women and looks forward to leveraging their years of experience and exceptional leadership. He adds that they understand commercial real estate and can lead operations to even more tremendous success and growth.

Disclaimer: The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Nelson Partners. It is merely publishing a paid press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the person, product, service, or information above.