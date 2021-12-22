Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strongly refutes joint statement by G7 foreign ministers and high representative of European Union

HKSAR Government strongly refutes joint statement by G7 foreign ministers and high representative of European Union ******************************************************************************************



​In response to the joint statement on the Legislative Council (LegCo) General Election held on December 19 in Hong Kong made by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States; and the High Representative of the European Union (EU), a spokesman for the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region today (December 21) said:





“We strongly oppose the statement by the seven countries and the EU on the 2021 LegCo General Election of Hong Kong by making up allegations contrary to facts and smearing with fallacies. The 2021 LegCo General Election was held successfully on December 19 after the improvement to the electoral system.





“The improvement to the electoral system fully implements the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’, ensuring that members of the LegCo love the country and Hong Kong, and act in the interests of the country’s development and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. The elected legislators come from different backgrounds and from across the political spectrum. Such diversity showcases the broad representation and political inclusiveness of the improved electoral system. They have been returned by the Election Committee constituency, functional constituencies and geographical constituencies through direct elections. By balancing the overall interests of Hong Kong, the interests of different sectors and districts, the Election ensures balanced participation. Furthermore, open, fair, and healthy competition among candidates reflected the fairness and competitiveness of the new electoral system.





“The democratic framework implemented by Hong Kong since its return to the Motherland stems from the country’s Constitution and the Basic Law. The improved electoral system is clearly set out in Annex 1 and Annex 2 of the Basic Law, which fully demonstrates its legitimacy, strengths and progressiveness. The new electoral system under the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’ manifests broad representation, balanced participation, political inclusiveness and fair competition, enabling voters to vote freely and make choices.





“The seven countries and the EU make the extreme and false accusation that ‘one country, two systems’ is undermined, exposing their ill-intentioned political attacks.





“The legal basis for implementing ‘one country, two systems’ is the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed time and again, the Sino-British Joint Declaration stipulated the resumption of the exercise of sovereignty by China over Hong Kong and relevant arrangements during the transition period.





“The policy of ‘one country, two systems’ ensures Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability and is fully implemented in Hong Kong without being bent or distorted.”