Sino-Pacific Partners completes divestment of Gansu Solar Array holdings



The sale ends Sino-Pacific Partners management consultancy roles and proprietary ownership involvement in the successful Gansu Solar Array joint-venture partnership.





Chief Executive of Sino-Pacific Partners, Mr. Samuel Gudjohnsen, said “We have been honored and very satisfied in our engagement at Gansu Solar Array, and believe it will continue to flourish with Huozhai New Energy Technologies Co., Ltd for the duration. With highly motivated parties increasing demand for regional infrastructure deals we felt wise taking this opportunity to focus attention elsewhere in our portfolio, to leverage our capital fortification towards exciting new joint-ventures in early 2022”.

