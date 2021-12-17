MOBI Announces Walmart Exclusive: Multi-Purpose Nursery Monitoring 2-Pack

MOBI Technologies Inc., an award-winning U.S.-based smart home health and technologies brand, rolled out the MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring 2-pack exclusively through Walmart.com at an MSRP of $44.00. The MobiCam 2-pack offers parents an expanded visible coverage range, allowing them to keep watchful eyes and ears on their baby’s health, safety, and well-being even when they are away from home.

Affordable Monitoring System

With HD 24/7 secure wireless video surveillance, two-way audio, and powerful night vision, the MobiCam 2-Pack baby monitoring system is a convenient and affordable way for parents to monitor and record their little one’s movements and ensure their safety without breaking the bank.

Monitor Multiple Rooms, Homes, or Large Areas

MobiCam dual cameras allow users to monitor multiple rooms or access a comprehensive view of a larger area than a single camera wouldn’t otherwise cover. Users can utilize the quad-view function on the MOBI Smart App to view up to 4 MobiCams, all on the same screen, for even more extensive coverage. Additionally, parents can view 4 MobiCams simultaneously, even if installed in different homes. MOBI’s Smart Home System allows Smart Devices to be installed, automated, and set to interact with each other across endless locations, so long as a Wi-Fi signal exists. So a parent whose child frequently visits their grandparents could set up one MobiCam in their home and one in their senior parents’ home, empowering them to keep an eye on their child at all times.

Fully Integrated Monitoring System

With the MOBI Smart App, parents can also incorporate over 100 MOBI devices that work smoothly together for an additional level of safety and health monitoring. For example, the Smart Wi-Fi Door & Window Sensor can be set up to trigger the MOBI smart bulb, which will then turn on and trigger the Mobicams to begin recording. MOBI also offers a variety of affordable thermometers, such as the MOBI Digital Non-Contact Thermometer that allow parents to accurately and efficiently keep an eye on their little one’s health.

Mobicam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System Features Include:

Simple set-up with voice prompt instructions

Two-way audio for easy back and forth communication

No subscription is required when recording using a MicroSD card

Use MOBI Smart App for Remote monitoring to stay connected on the go

Manual, motion, or continuous recording options

Monitor little ones at night with up to 40ft. of perfect night vision with MobiCam’s powerful IR-Cut night vision lens

Notifications and Motion sensors send alerts when the baby is moving

Secure video access for multiple authorized users

Expand by adding over 100 cameras and other smart home products

View up to 4 cameras at once

Complete room coverage with digital zoom

High-Quality Monitoring Technology

MOBI consistently brings accessibility to parents by providing sophisticated smart technology at reasonable prices. MOBI’s Home and Nursery monitoring products enable parents to keep a watchful eye on their little from the convenience of their phone, offering access wherever there’s an internet connection, whether at home, work, or enjoying a night out.

“Our goal in partnering with Walmart for the exclusive release of our Multipurpose Nursery Monitoring 2-pack was to bring an affordable monitoring system to parents through an accessible source they know and trust,” said MOBI President and CEO David Naghi.

MOBI’s line of baby health and safety products, along with its numerous other smart/health devices, is consistently expanding. Their steady growth makes them a go-to source for high-quality smart home products at consumer-friendly prices.

Buy the MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System 2-Pack exclusively at Walmart.com for an MSRP of $44.00.

About MOBI Technologies

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals. Our award-winning home health portfolio is ever-growing, and today includes smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, oxygen meters, nursery and room management solutions (smart cameras, door/window sensors, lighting control for wake/sleep/downtime, etc.), and other smart choices for convenience and peace-of-mind. Learn more about how MOBI can support your health management from home with tailored, trusted devices that can be easily added to and managed via a single app as you move through life’s ages and stages. Explore our innovations at www.getmobi.com.