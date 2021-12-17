Dr. Cletus Georges expands his practice to Lake Wales

The Central Florida Cancer Institute was founded in the year 2000. Dr. Cletus Georges’ current office is in Davenport, but he is excited to announce that he is now expanding his practice to Lake Wales, Florida. With state-of-the-art technology and a focus on establishing trusting relationships with patients, Dr. Georges is excited for the future of his new location at 22 State Road 60 West, Lake Wales, FL.

In each location, Dr. Georges’ goal is to provide a comfortable atmosphere for all visitors and potential patients seeking treatment for urological issues, including erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as elective procedures such as vasectomy.

Dr. Georges believes that it’s important to establish an environment where people feel safe discussing their concerns about these sensitive topics with him to develop individualized care plans based on each patient’s needs and wants. His mission is to enhance the quality of a patient’s life through evidence-based urological care that is clinically wise, surgically skilled, and technologically advanced while maintaining a warm, trustworthy relationship with each patient.

Keeping patients’ convenience in mind, the clinics accept most insurance carriers and submit claims to your insurer on your behalf. We can also assist you in developing a payment plan should you elect or be required to pay out-of-pocket for certain services not covered by your insurance. In any case, our knowledgeable staff is on hand to help you every step of the way.

With the expansion to the Lake Wales location, the Central Florida Cancer Institute has increased the staff-to-patient ratio, which allows us to take the time to get to know our patients as a person because we don’t just treat illness. We treat people.

Dr. Cletus Georges, M.D., received a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors from Andrews University in Michigan and his doctorate from Cornell University Medical College in New York. He completed his residency in urology at Northwestern University. After 20 years of experience, Dr. Georges is looking forward to expanding his practice on January 3rd, 2022 into the Lake Wales community.

