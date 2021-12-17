2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards, CD2 Learning Wins Gold

CD2’s entry, Futsal Pivots from the Court to Online Training, shares the process and results of United States Youth Futsal’s use of technology to engage new coaches and players. Brian Catrine, the Executive Director of United States Youth Futsal, wanted to scale their Coaching Education Program as part of their commitment to growing the game. To achieve this, they identified coaches without access to futsal training (particularly during the pandemic) and partnered with CD2 Learning to create an online training solution. The result was a world class online program with a high level of content, instructional videos on playing and drills, and tips from professional coaches.

Jay Breeden, President of CD2 Learning – a division of NCE says, “This project was the result of a shared love of technology and the beautiful game. USYF has an incredible staff with deep futsal expertise and a vision for growing engagement with players, parents, and coaches. Our team at CD2 applied not only their technology skills to this concept, but also added proven engagement methods and interactive experiences. We are thrilled to be recognized along with all of this year’s talented field of learning technology winners!”

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

“HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see.”

