Part 2 of The John Nelson Collection Grosses $1.1 million at Andrew Jones Auctions, December 12th



We welcomed many new faces to our gallery for the busy auction preview for Part II of the John Nelson Collection, said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. The word was spreading about the rare and unique works being offered, and collectors didnt want to miss out. It was like turning back the clock to the halcyon days of antique auctions.





Following are highlights from the auction. All prices quoted here include the buyers premium.





The top lot of the day was an elegant George I chinoiserie decorated cabinet on later stand that fetched $27,500, almost seven times its presale estimate. Also, an impressive pair of 20th century Louis XVI style gilt bronze and cut glass 16-light chandeliers lit up the room for $23,750, while a monumental mid-18th century Italian rococo giltwood mirror found a new home for $12,500.





Fine art was led by a set of four English chinoiserie panels that realized $17,500 and six Italian School oils depicting the battle of Vaslui, where Stephen III of Moldavia defeated the Ottoman commander Hadım Suleiman Pasha. Two large Italian Carrara marble busts of classical women made $22,500, while a pair of life-size Italian white painted models of seated lions hit $16,250.





Notable and unusual was a Continental Neoclassical style oak center table, with architectural lines conceived as an octastyle Doric temple. It sold for $20,000, ten times its low estimate. An Italian model of the Duomo di Milano fetched $8,125, and a pair of lovely Louis XIV style gilt bronze mounted Chinese crackle glazed celadon porcelain cache pots left the room for $10,000.





The future series of sales for The John Nelson collection will be a celebration of the unerring eye of a more than 50-year Los Angeles design and antiques institution  and the man behind John Nelson Antiques. The collection features Chinese porcelain, paintings, French decorative arts, sculpture, antiquities, Grand Tour objects, European furniture, mirrors, chandeliers and more.





Andrew Jones Auctions next event will be DTLA Collections & Estates to be held Wednesday, January 12th, 2022. The sale will consist of 350 lots of antiques, design, Chinese works of art, accessories and more. Part 3 of the John Nelson Collection will be held on February 20th, 2022.





To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the DTLA Collections & Estates auction, as well as Part III of the John Nelson Collection, slated for January 12 and February 20, respectively, visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com. Updates are posted often. Andrew Jones Auctions can be reached by telephone at (213) 748-8008, or via email at info ( @ ) andrewjonesauctions dot com.

