Burning Soul Press Relaunches The Ember Project with More Solutions for Authors



Burning Soul Press now offers four packages through The Ember Project, with a la carte services available.





The Author Startup Kit is intended for authors just starting out to build a strong foundation and create an online presence. This includes author branding, a customized logo, and website design.





For published authors, the Author Level features personal assistance with social media planning and management, monthly newsletter creation and management, and a PR manager actively pitching for opportunities. This allows authors to focus more on the facets of being a writer they enjoy and less on those they dont.





Through the Entrepreneur Level, authors receive a social media manager, website designer, PR manager, graphic designer, and branding manager all in one, so that you don’t have to worry about training more people to get exactly the help you need to reach your goals. In addition to the assistance in the Author Level, Entrepreneurs will receive help designing products using their content to expand their income.





The Trailblazer Level is for those who need a multi-talented publishing team, but without having to pay benefits or individual salaries. Trailblazers can receive book coaching, their published book (with interior and cover design), their website created and managed, their own personal graphic designer, PR manager, and more.





While the expansion aims to include services for aspiring and published authors, the Ember Project still operates as a white-label agency, helping companies develop, design, and publish books and other works while building their own branded publishing imprint. The mission of the Burning Soul Press Agency is to amplify the message of those invested in thought leadership, making an impact, and leaving a lasting positive effect.





More information is available on the Burning Soul Press website.





About Burning Soul Press



Burning Soul Press, LLC. turns inspiring life stories into impact-driven, book-led movements and fosters positive, generational change. We help capture experiences, perspectives, knowledge, transformations, revelations, and growth to empower others. The Burning Soul Press team of industry professionals and bestselling authors specialize in book coaching, ghostwriting, publishing, and marketing to empower authors to share their stories. Learn more about us at www.burningsoulpress.com.

###