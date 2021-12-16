Behind the Scenes of COLLISION AVOIDANCE



Every Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST), a new behind-the-scenes album will debut on America’s Boating Channel’s Facebook page.





This week, the “COLLISION AVOIDANCE” video will be highlighted concurrently on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.





“COLLISION AVOIDANCE” covers the most basic and essential of Navigation Rules. Viewers will learn how to determine stand-on and give-way vessels in various circumstances. Also featured are tips for steering clear of potentially dangerous situations.





Americas Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.





Americas Boating Channels fifth season videos, which premiered throughout the Fall 2021 boating season, include KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS, WEAR AN ECOS, CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, BUI FATALITIES, NEW LABEL BENEFITS, FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS, “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and COLD WEATHER BOATING.





America’s Boating Channel is now accepting applications for participants in the production of its Season Six videos. Email INFO ( @ ) AmericasBoatingChannel dot com dot





About Americas Boating Channel



Americas Boating Channel is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Americas Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to Safe Boating through Education since 1914, USPS is Americas Boating Club®  For Boaters, By Boaters.



