Superior Erosion Protection With Geosacks And Geotextiles From Spencer Textile Industries Group

Spencer Textile Industries Group is a family-owned business that works across many industries, primarily agriculture and construction, throughout the United States, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.

Its two signature brands “Sacos Macen” and “Polyproductos” are certified with both the ISO 9001 quality management norm and HACCP system. They provide innovative products for businesses throughout the production supply chain and are referenced as high-quality and reliable brands in the agricultural and construction industry.

From customization to the creation of an entirely new product, they do anything it takes to please their customers focusing on their specific needs. Their more than five decades of experience allow them to contribute with innovative solutions for industries around the Americas and beyond, as they continue to expand.

One of their most popular products is the Geosacks For Erosion Protection. These are bags made of polypropylene that can be used for a variety of purposes including water retention, soil stabilization, and slope reinforcement. The polypropylene in these geosacks is highly resistant to weathering and abrasion which makes it ideal for use in construction sites or agricultural areas where the ground is often exposed to harsh conditions.

Other types of erosion control products such as geotextiles are also available at Spencer Textile Group. These can also be used as soil cover and reinforcement in cultivation. Just like the geo sacks, geotextiles are made from polypropylene and/or polyethylene and have anti-UV additives, these factors make them a cost-effective solution for long-lasting protection against erosion on construction sites as well as farms.

Both GEO products come in rolls or sheets, which can be customized depending on the client’s needs. They are available in four different weights and vary according to the design of the build structure. Sizes go from standard to jumbo, always with the customizable size option available after speaking with the design experts.

Other products Spencer Textile Group is well known for are bags and industrial packaging such as jute, leno, and fabric sacks. They also produce shade covers, ropes, thread, industrial slings, and common daily use items such as masks, hammocks, and even delivery backpacks. Their goal is to give other businesses the opportunity to have high-quality and safe products that adjust to their brand and industry needs.

Businesses and individuals in need of superior erosion protection and high-quality supply chain products can contact Spencer Textile Group through their website https://spencertextiles.com/. The company offers a free quotation of any of their products, which is available by filling out a digital form on their website. They will be more than happy to help.

