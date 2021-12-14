Crohn’s Survivor and Cannabis Chef, Jazmine Moore, Announces Release of Cannabis Cookbook in Response to Her Own Personal Health and Wellness Journey



Cooking with Cannabis is both science and art, but it isnt rocket science, its just fundamentals, explains Chef Jazz. The new cannabis cookbook contains 90 unique recipes that anyone, even beginners, can follow. Chef Jazz continues, it was my aim with this cookbook to bring CBD and cannabis cooking to a broader audience. There are some common mistakes that people make in the beginning and many people are nervous to start experimenting with an ingredient such as cannabis. I want to show that this isnt a scary process but cooking with cannabis is a fun and rewarding process as you learn to create cannabis recipes that not only taste great but have all natural wellness benefits as well.





Green Panther Chef, the company Chef Jazz has built in response to the growing support for cannabis related cooking and dining has been featured as one of DCs Most Influential Cannabis Businesses. After mastering her own cooking, Chef Jazz started offering edible dining experiences in the DC metro area. They were such a huge hit that she expanded to offering cooking classes and now, her debut cannabis cookbook is available for presale.





For more information on the health and wellness offerings of Chef Jazz and Green Panther Chef visit the site. To preorder and back the book, visit: https://bit.ly/MoreThanACannabisCookbook





You can view the full media kit here: https://bit.ly/3roJ76q



with clickable links and downloadable images.

###