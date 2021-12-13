OpenGrowth Academy’s Free Webinar on Mental Health at Virtual Workplace

People interested in learning about mental awareness to ensure great success at the workplace can register for the webinar free at our website.
Mental health is a human right, support your employees and reduce the risks of stress at your workplace. In this session, youll get to know best practices from Anjali that can help you find a way forward. Lets improve your virtual teams mental health by taking small actions and ensuring better overall performance. Join our webinar to get an all-inclusive digital wellbeing solution to foster a healthier and more engaged workplace!
Event details:
Event: OpenGrowth Academy Webinar
Date: 22nd December 2021
Time: 04:00 PM IST | 02:30 AM PST | 10:30 AM GMT
Schedule of the Event:
Host – Priya Nath
Mental Health at Virtual Workplace – Anjali Joshi, Business Head at Fuzia Wellness and a mental health advocate.
Complete information can be found on the website.
Why should you attend our live webinar?
– Get tips to help your employees achieve work/life balance.
– Find how to focus on employees well-being in a virtual world
– Know more about the productive work environment
– Grab a chance to win freebies
What else do we have to offer?
– We are open to other collaborations that include:
– Personalized webinars exclusively for your students from international mentors
– Hands-on experiences from live case studies
– Mentorship from distinguished and globally acclaimed entrepreneurs and mentors
– OpenGrowth Hub – a Virtual Collaboration Platform
– Access to an existing ecosystem
– Internships
###