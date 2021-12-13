Select Page

OpenGrowth Academy’s Free Webinar on Mental Health at Virtual Workplace

Dec 13, 2021 | Business


People interested in learning about mental awareness to ensure great success at the workplace can register for the webinar free at our website.



Mental health is a human right, support your employees and reduce the risks of stress at your workplace. In this session, youll get to know best practices from Anjali that can help you find a way forward. Lets improve your virtual teams mental health by taking small actions and ensuring better overall performance. Join our webinar to get an all-inclusive digital wellbeing solution to foster a healthier and more engaged workplace!



Event details:



Event: OpenGrowth Academy Webinar


Date: 22nd December 2021


Time: 04:00 PM IST | 02:30 AM PST | 10:30 AM GMT


Schedule of the Event:


Host – Priya Nath



Mental Health at Virtual Workplace – Anjali Joshi, Business Head at Fuzia Wellness and a mental health advocate.



Complete information can be found on the website.



Why should you attend our live webinar?



– Get tips to help your employees achieve work/life balance.


– Find how to focus on employees well-being in a virtual world


– Know more about the productive work environment


– Grab a chance to win freebies



What else do we have to offer?



– We are open to other collaborations that include:


– Personalized webinars exclusively for your students from international mentors


– Hands-on experiences from live case studies


– Mentorship from distinguished and globally acclaimed entrepreneurs and mentors


– OpenGrowth Hub – a Virtual Collaboration Platform


– Access to an existing ecosystem


– Internships

