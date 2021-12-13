Busy Box Child Offers Exciting Sensory Monthly Subscription Boxes for Children

Busy Box Child is a female-owned and operated company based out of Los Angeles, California that offers exciting sensory monthly subscription boxes for children available in a wide variety of fun and educational themes. In the era of predominantly technology-driven toys for children, it can be challenging to find a stimulating, screen-free activity for children to enjoy. Busy Box Child creates sensory boxes that developing children are guaranteed to love, featuring playdough, brightly colored toys, and unique sensory objects that encourage creative play and a mindful, hands-on experience that stimulates all of a growing child’s senses.

The owner of Busy Box Child, Carolyn Rahnama, has a background education in Child Clinical Psychology with a focus on children’s learning and development. She understands the importance and benefits of providing sensory play for developing children. When founding her sensory subscription box company, Rahnama wanted to create an entertaining activity for children that promotes creativity and brain development. Play is an essential element to a growing child’s life, and finding an educational play activity that is mentally stimulating is important. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, technology use among children has been at an all-time high, as parents working from home do not have the capacity or time to fully engage with children now that they are at home more.

“More and more parents have been at wit’s end trying to find a mentally stimulating activity for their children that doesn’t involve screen time. Busy Box Child provides a solution for a parent wanting to find mindful and educational sensory products for their children to enjoy. Our company is passionate about promoting the many benefits of sensory play, and this subscription box is the perfect way for parents to include these activities in their child’s routine effortlessly,” stated Carolyn Rahnama, founder of Busy Box Child. “With a monthly subscription to Busy Box Child, children can enjoy different themed playdough sensory kits every month for them to explore. Our colorful and mentally stimulating kits will entertain your children for hours on end.”

Busy Box Child offers single sensory playdough kits and monthly subscription boxes starting at $36 per month. There is a minimum of a three-month subscription required with the purchase of a subscription. Subscribers receive a free cloud dough mat with every subscription purchase, along with a themed sensory kit delivered to their door once per month. Toddler-friendly kits are available for younger children who cannot play with small objects or possible choking hazards. Parents can also purchase add-ons to their sensory kits or gift cards to give to loved ones. Sensory sand kits are also available for children to enjoy. Purchasing a Busy Box Child sensory kit subscription is an excellent way for parents to provide their children with fun, exciting activities that are mentally stimulating and encourage healthy brain development.

For more information about Busy Box Child or to purchase a subscription, go to www.busyboxchild.com.