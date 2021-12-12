Select Page

LinkedIn launches in Hindi to boost access to opportunities for 600 million people

Dec 12, 2021 | Business

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, marked a new milestone with the launch of Hindi, the first Indian regional language on LinkedIn, with the goal to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally. With this launch, LinkedIn aims to break down language barriers, providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world…