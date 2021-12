SES Government Solutions Releases New Unified Operational Network

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced its new Common Operational Picture (COP) platform, Hydra, built exclusively to serve the U.S. Government and military. Managed and operated in-house, Hydra is a modular web-based monitoring and control system that provides end-to-end situational awareness in a single unified operational network platform…