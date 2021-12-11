Yas Island during the festive season

From adrenaline fueled rides, family-friendly attractions, and traditional meals to sumptuous brunches all set against a backdrop of fabulous fireworks and festive events, Yas Island is your ideal fun-packed place to spend the holiday season. Visitors to Yas Island will discover a spectacular destination adorned with festive lights during the winter season, celebrating this special time of year.

Theme Park Fun

Winter On Italian Street at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi:

Add an Italian twist to your holiday season this year and enjoy Winter On Italian Street at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. You can enhance your experience further with a visit to a 9 hole-mini golf course, or head to the Winterfest Quest Live Entertainment at La Piazza for your viewing pleasure. Prices start from AED230 per person.

Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi’s Winter Spectacular Make it a holiday season to remember with Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi as the award-winning theme park is transformed into a Looney Winter to enjoy the “Bugs Saves the Holidays” show and celebrate the most beautiful time of the year, the Looney way! That’s not all, folks! Set on a journey exploring the enchanting experiences, unique dining and retail options, and world-class rides for unforgettable fun for you and the whole family.

Winter Movie Nights at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

This festive season, enjoy a night of wonder at the waterpark’s splash-tastic line up of immersive aqua-adventures and fantastic holiday films including Elf, Polar Express, Happy Feet, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Yas Mall’s Winter Festivities

A fun-tastical festival with multiple activities for the entire family with Giant Christmas Tree, Meet Santa Claus, Gingerbread man workshop, Santa Express & Letter to Santa, Festive F&B offering, Festive Arts & Craft for little ones, Elf Toy Factory, Musical nutcracker jukebox, along with Roaming entertainment and engagement points for children and the entire family. Also, discover our Santa’s Gifts and Festive market to win prizes & enjoy winter sales at participating retailers.

Yas Marina Circuit

Wild Family Time:

Spice things up the Yas Kartzone way. The legendary destination for petrolheads and carters alike is offering a host of combo packs to make for wild seasonal and holiday fun, including:

Fam mini challenge: 1 x adult and 1 x junior or bambino from AED149

Fam maxi challenge: 2 x adult and 2 x junior or bambino from AED279

Rock-up, book your slot and away you go. No pre-booking required.

Formula Yas 3000

Get behind the wheel of the Formula Yas 3000 – a real single-seat racing car with ultimate grip. Whip around Yas Marina Circuit for a 20 minute session, starting from AED 1,840.

Karting Academy for Kids and Juniors

Want your kids to get some racing experience in? Get them the perfect seasonal present and enroll them in Yas Marina Circuit’s Karting Academy, an eight week programme, with two hour sessions once a week. Classes start on January 21. Prices for kids aged 5 – 7 start from AED 1,990 and for juniors aged 8 – 12 from AED 2,190

Hospitality Highlights

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Links The Fountains Yas Island and Yas Marina will all be decked out in their festive finest and offering a range of seasonal celebratory events and seasonal meals. Whether you fancy a traditional festive feast, mixing it up with a more modern take on the season or a delicious takeaway to enjoy at home, Yas Island’s hotels and resorts offer an array of decadent dishes for the whole family to savour.

Spectacular Weekend Fireworks Displays

Following the incredible fireworks display in Yas Bay Waterfront for the Golden Jubilee celebrations, Yas Island will host spectacular fireworks displays every weekend in December to celebrate the festive period. Every weekend including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 9:00pm friends and families are invited to gather round and enjoy the first the first in-person display since the start of the pandemic, with precautionary measures in place to ensure the health and safety of those in attendance.

Dates: 9,10,16,17,23,24,30 December at 9:00 PM – 31 December at 12:00 AM

Ringing in 2022 in style

As with every year, Yas Island’s skies will explode in a blaze of color and lights with a mesmerizing fireworks display in celebration of the New Year. Guests can feast their eyes on the festive décor all around Yas Island, Yas Marina and Yas Bay and participate in a celebratory New Year’s countdown to one of the most iconic and festive firework displays in the region, marking the Golden Jubilee year of the unification of the UAE and looking ahead towards the next 50 years.

For more information, bookings, and terms and condition, please visit: www.yasisland.ae

With social distancing and sanitization measures in place at restaurants across Yas Island, you will be able to enjoy the festive season this year while maintaining your peace of mind. For more information on precautionary measures being taken at Yas Island, please visit yasisland.ae/yaswellness.

Festive Season Offerings

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

B.I.G. GOES FESTIVE: Gather your friends & family for B.I.G – Brunch In Garage on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Enjoy seasonal tunes from the Resident DJ and sweet treats delivered by the hardworking elves. If rumours are true, the big man in red might make an appearance on track this year, but keep your eyes peeled as he is travelling at speed! Prices start from: AED 310

Festive Night Lights – Get into the festive spirit at WET Deck on the 24 th of December, the ultimate party spot, as DJ James plays the best of urban and pop classics, with a seasonal twist .

W2GO Turkey: Holiday-makers seeking to enjoy this festive season in the comfort of their homes can order a W2GO Turkey from the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island this Christmas.

Festive After-Brunch Bash: Enjoy cocktails and chilled beverages while the W Abu Dhabi's resident DJ plays your favourite festive tunes to rock the night away.

Enjoy cocktails and chilled beverages while the W Abu Dhabi’s resident DJ plays your favourite festive tunes to rock the night away. Shimmering Soak It Up- Christmas is coming to town at the capital’s coolest poolside hangout, WET Deck, with a live DJ and Sax player. 3 hour Beverage Package – Ladies – AED 150 – Gents – AED 200

Radisson Blu Yas Island

Meet the Santa – Garden Brunch Edition – enjoy festive and Italian bites from 12:30 – 4:00 pm at Filini Garden on 24 December, welcoming in the festive season with prices starting from AED 199

Ano Nuevo- Christmas at Amerigos – enjoy the true feel of a Mexican winter on 25th and 26th December with the Amergios brunch, lasting from 12:00 – 4:00pm on both days. Prices on 25th December start from AED 199 for a brunch with soft drinks, AED 299 for a brunch with house drinks, AED 99 for a dinner/ buffet with soft drinks for children between 6-12 years of age.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas-Island

Festive Afternoon Tea at Osmo – When all the shopping and wrapping is done, take a well-deserved

break with our special festive themed afternoon tea. Relax with your friends while you nibble on our seasonal treats Price: AED 250 per person available from 2:00PM – 6:00PM | 3-31 December 2021

Turkey takeaway- For the holiday homemakers, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island offers a signature roast turkey ready for pick up with traditional stuffing and trimmings, starting from the 26 th of November to the 24 th of December. Prior reservations and bookings are required. Price: AED 899

For the holiday homemakers, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island offers a signature roast turkey ready for pick up with traditional stuffing and trimmings, starting from the 26 of November to the 24 of December. Prior reservations and bookings are required. Price: AED 899 Christmas Brunch at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island- Immerse your senses in the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Christmas brunch, featuring prizes for those who have their best Christmas suit on, from the 24th-25th December 2021. Prices starting from AED 190

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

The Great Santa “Day-Dream Brunch” – Catch Santa at Stills in Crown Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island for a chance to win a couple of tickets to your dream destination this Christmas Eve! Featuring live entertainment, guests can feast on this festive brunch menu curated by Crowne Plaza’s resident chefs. Packages starting from AED 199 including soft drinks, AED 299 including alcoholic beverages and AED 349 available from 12:30 – 4:00 pm

XL- X'Mas– take your family out for a lavish spread of festive treats, with a winter choir singing joyful songs, for an XL celebration at Stills, with unlimited drinks and XL platters. Unlimited bites and drinks starting from AED 100 only- 8pm onwards.

Levant Style Christmas at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant – Celebrate the Christmas Eve with your favorite Arabic delicacies with a hearty set menu including kebabs, mixed grills and a choice of Middle Eastern desserts . Starting from AED 180 – Special set menu with soft, AED 280 – Special Set menu with premium beverages, AED 80 – for kids between 6-12 years.

Lebanese Christmas Christmas Brunch– Savor delectable Lebanese set menu with Turkey and Ouzi carving stations whilst you delight in Barouk's talented set of Arabic singer and keyboard player. Starting from AED 180 – Special set menu with soft drinks, AED 280 – Special Set menu with premium beverages, AED 80 – for kids between 6-12 years.

Yas Island Rotana

Special Christmas Eve Dinner at Choices – enjoy festive merriment with your family with a lavish selection of winter delicacies and delights. Prices start from AED 179 on 24 December from 6pm – 10pm.

Christmas Day Brunch at Choices – share in the joy of the festive season at Choices, with a range of winter season food and merriment that will suit all the family. Head to Choices on 12:30pm – 4pm on 25 December, with prices starting from AED 249.

share in the joy of the festive season at Choices, with a range of winter season food and merriment that will suit all the family. Head to Choices on 12:30pm – 4pm on 25 December, with prices starting from AED 249. Taste of Christmas at Rangoli – delight in the taste of the festive season with an all-you-can-eat-menu at Rangoli, in winter delights prepared with an Indian twist. Prices start from AED 189 on 24 December from 6pm – 12am.

New Year’s Eve and Day

Hilton Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Graphos New Year’s Eve Dinner – Make this New Year an unforgettable one filled with the glam of your friends and family and the glitz of the fireworks over Yas Bay. Embark on a unique start to 2022 with us! 7 pm – 12 am. Prices start at AED 750 per adult including soft beverages, kids aged 6-12 years are at AED 375

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

B.I.G Revup to 2022 – Head to B.I.G – Brunch in Garage, the famous brunch at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, and get ready to sway into the New Year on 31 st December. The fun will kick off at 8pm and last to 1am, with prices starting at AED 398 per person for a soft beverage package.

Glitz into 2022 – Head into 2022 with a bang at WET Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, as celebrations start at 10pm on 31 December and will go on until 1am, 1 January. Prices start at AED 688 per person inclusive of a Champagne beverage package.

Soak it up 2022- Are you feeling the aftermath from your New Year's celebration? So are we, but don't sweat, the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has got your back with a New Year's Day Soak It Up party. With DJ Cliff in control of the decks, and chilled beverages served poolside, start 2022 on a high note!

Are you feeling the aftermath from your New Year’s celebration? So are we, but don’t sweat, the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has got your back with a New Year’s Day Soak It Up party. With DJ Cliff in control of the decks, and chilled beverages served poolside, start 2022 on a high note! Gotcha Covered This 2022- Detox your way into 2022 at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s SPA. Indulge in a 60-minute full body massage, post-treatment refreshment, food platter in Garage, pool day pass and cooling mocktail for a stellar price of AED 445 per person. The perfect Christmas gift!

Radisson Blu Yas Island

New Year's Celebrations at Filini Garden – Filini Garden will celebrate a neon New Year's Eve in the decades of the 90's, with dining options off a lavish Italian menu available from 6pm onwards. Packages begin from AED 289.

Filini Garden will celebrate a neon New Year’s Eve in the decades of the 90’s, with dining options off a lavish Italian menu available from 6pm onwards. Packages begin from AED 289. Año Nuevo at Amerigos – Enjoy New Year’s Eve with a massive Mexican street food party, surrounded by Latino sound all night long. Celebrations kick off at 9pm on 31 December, with packages for adults starting from AED 299 and for kids aged 6 – 11 from AED 139.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

New Year's Arabian Night at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant – Dance into 2022 with Arabic music and a lavish levant spread at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi . Enjoy the best that Lebanon has to offer on 31 December, from 7pm – 12am, with packages starting from AED 250.

Back to the Future New Year's Party at STILLS – travel back to the eighties, nineties, and noughties at the end of 2022, with blasts from the past provided by DJ Kaysen. Wear iconic costumes from your favorite era, and win up to AED 500 of vouchers. Packages start from AED 120 on 31 December, from 8pm to late.

travel back to the eighties, nineties, and noughties at the end of 2022, with blasts from the past provided by DJ Kaysen. Wear iconic costumes from your favorite era, and win up to AED 500 of vouchers. Packages start from AED 120 on 31 December, from 8pm to late. Squid Games at STILLS – Get your player jackets on and head to Stills to welcome New Year. Win prizes up to AED 1500 for best costume. Packages start from AED 999 for groups of 6 and above.

Yas Island Rotana