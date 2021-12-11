Chimp&z Inc Worldwide Launches New Offices in New York and Toronto

Merge Infinity Global’s first startup-turned-independent digital advertising services and products agency, Chimp&z Inc has announced its global expansion in New York City and Toronto. This move will enable the agency to accelerate growth by widening the scope to build their international clientele and cater to partners on their roster from the American market.

The pulse of Chimp&z Inc, India’s leading full-service advertising agency with 240+ team members, is to go beyond its initial instincts and evolve to deliver impeccable marketing strategies for its international partner brands. Over the years, the agency has grown manifolds by partnering with international brands such as UNICEF, Discovery Channel, BODOG, DHL, Mondelez International, Animal Planet India, FCUK, Nivea, Acetute Learning, MG Motors, MyGlamm, Tata Sky & Kara Water NY. This expansion will ease the process of penetrating the American market with services like Digital Integration, MarTech Solutions, and Performance Marketing for the global clientele. Chimp&z Inc has also established another ROI-driven social media agency for the growth stage brands & startups called Yellophant Digital in 2020.

Under the leadership of Lavinn Rajpal, the independent agency will immediately undertake efforts to hire a full-stack agency structure and release open positions for talents across technology, digital marketing, creative, and design verticals in New York and Toronto offices.

After establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing agencies in India, the company is looking at global expansions with the new offices. In the words of the founders, Lavinn Rajpal and Angad Singh Manchanda, “The New York and Toronto expansion is aligned with our ambition to rise above the realm of possibility. We aim to create a truly global entity with a diverse team of professionals to bring the true power of integrated marketing to our partner brands. And what better cities to begin this journey with, than the truly vibrant & multicultural metros, New York and Toronto! With these two offices, we intend to work with brands across the spectrum with a specific focus on lifestyle and luxury brands, which has been our forte in India. The sheer magnitude of this market will provide enormous scope for our creative & tech services.”