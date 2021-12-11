Writer Information to jointly deliver Unified Cyber Threat Prevention Platform in UAE & Africa through its tie-up with Morphisec

Writer Information, a unit of Writer Business Services, India’s largest and most comprehensive information management company, has announced its cyber security services partnership with Morphisec, to offer its cyber threat-prevention platform in the GCC region and Africa. This partnership aims at offering Morphisec ’s patented ‘Moving Target Defense technology’ across advanced endpoints, virtual desktops, cloud workload and servers.

Morphisec is the latest entrant into Writer Information’s compelling and complementing offerings in the cloud and data portfolio in cyber security, data, network and application management. It uses the power of moving target defense, a wholly innovative approach to prevent cyberattacks and threats. Morphisec solutions deliver operationally simple, proactive prevention unbound by the limits of detection and prediction. They protect businesses around the globe from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks have become a menace globally and according. As per the UAE Government Cyber Security, UAE has seen at least 250% increase in cyberattacks during the pandemic period. In Africa, according to an Interpol report, 90% of African businesses are operating without necessary cybersecurity protocols and over 61% of companies have faced ransomware attacks in 2020, resulting in financial losses.

To combat an impending crisis, businesses are investing millions of dollars in boosting cybersecurity systems to prevent attacks, which they may experience. With this partnership, Writer Information’s customers in the GCC region and Africa will now be able to access solutions protection to businesses around the globe from the complex and sophisticated cyberattacks.

“We are delighted to partner with Morphisec and enable our customer’s access to their patented Moving Target Defense technology and Incident Response Services as part of our bundled offerings. Through Morphisec products, we can help our clients to have the best possible protection against unknown cyber threats of ransomware & malware. With the rising number of cyberattacks and higher priority given to cyber security, the business ecosystem will benefit from our best-in-class and proactive protection services,” said Mr. Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Writer Information.

Mr. Ajit Pillai, Managing Director – India & SAARC, Morphisec, was excited about this association. He said,

“Writer Information has been a force in the markets they operate, and it gives us immense pleasure to be linked with a data lifecycle and data protection enabler that boasts of a rich ecosystem. Writer Information’s distinctive industry-focused strategies match perfectly with our product roadmap. We look forward to this alliance and believe that this would help to enhance our market position in the years to come.”