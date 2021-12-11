Once again Pathways group of schools tops the Education World Rankings 2021-22 as No. 1 international school chain in North India

Pathways Schools are once again ranked as the No.1 International School Chain in North India by the recently held Education World c-Fore Survey 2021-22. The group has retained its No.1 ranking for over 7 years now in North India. Pathways World School, Aravali, located off Gurgaon-Sohna Road has consecutively been ranked No.1 International Day cum Boarding School in North India, 10 Years in a row. Pathways School Gurgaon and Pathways School Noida too have retained their rank no.1 in the International Day School category in Delhi NCR and Noida respectively for the 7th Year in a Row.

Feeling proud and elated by the acknowledgement Mr. Pramod Kumar Jain, Chairman of Pathways Schools said, “We are humbled by this recognition and would like to thank our Faculty, Parents, Alumni, Support Staff and our dearest students who have constantly worked towards building the school ethos.”

“Our effort has yielded consistency in reserving the top position for Pathways World School. We are extremely proud of our school for being constantly No. 1 for ten years in a row now. This award reflects our commitment towards imparting quality education, and in this effort, I would like to thank our esteemed teachers and students who are the real flag bearers of this success. I also appreciate the unstinting support that our parent community has provided. We promise to continue to better our efforts and never compromise on the quality of education that we are known to provide.” Further added by Ms. Sonya Ghandy Mehta, School Director of Pathways World School.

The curriculum followed at the school include the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programme of the International Baccalaureate Organization. The group’s pedagogy is based on the concept of Multiple Intelligences, developed by Dr. Howard Gardner.