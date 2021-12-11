Matrix New World Engineering Announces Senior Manager Joins Firm



Gray has over twenty years of consulting experience in the environmental, health, safety, and sustainability field.





Previously, he provided technical support to, and managed numerous projects in multiple sectors, including Power, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Motion Picture Production, Legal, Transportation, Pipeline, Manufacturing, and Fertilizer.





Throughout his career, Gray has directed and/or supported projects in several States within the US, as well as in multiple countries. He has held several supervisory roles on environmental projects and possesses extensive knowledge in environmental litigation support.





According to Jayne Warne, PE, President, Gray is a wonderful addition to our team. His expertise and experience will help the company develop and identify national clients and projects.





Gray holds a MS in Geology from the University of Mississippi as well as a BS in Geological Sciences from Millsaps College. Moreover, he has co-authored articles for several publications.





About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is becoming an indispensable measure of success.





