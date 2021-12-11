Jonathan L. Sulds, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Independent Contractor Misclassification Litigation



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/independent-contractor-misclassification-litigation-cle/





About Jonathan L. Sulds



Jonathan L. Sulds is a member of the Hall of Fame of American Labor and Employment lawyers established by Lawdragon and Human Resource Executive magazine. They also have named him both one of the Nations Most Powerful Employment Lawyers and as one of the Nations Top 20 Lawyers in Traditional Labor and Employment Law.





Jon has been representing leading employers since 1974 in virtually every aspect of their engagement, protection, management and reward of workforce resources. He regularly represents employers in the areas of collective bargaining and traditional labor relations, Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation, wage and hour matters, discrimination and harassment complaints, restrictive covenant, duty of loyalty and trade secret litigation, Dodd-Frank, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) and other whistleblower matters, global and domestic executive employment arrangements, and corporate campaigns. Jon is also frequently involved in the labor and employment aspects of corporate transactions and class and collective actions that arise in those contexts. From 2010 through 2018 Jon co-chaired the firms Global Labor and Employment Practice which was twice named a Law360 Employment Group of the Year during that tenure. He currently co-chairs the Labor & Employment Practices ERISA & Employee Benefits Litigation group.





About Greenberg Traurig, LLP



Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100.





Event Summary



The flexible work arrangement has become a norm in the post-pandemic time, presenting hurdles among company decision-makers when it comes to employee classification. Misclassifying an employee as an independent contractor can pose legal risks to employers including liability claims related to employment taxes, interest, and penalties.





While the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) holds established factors in determining employee status, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also uses its standards for evaluation with an emphasis on the behavioral, financial, and relational details. Thus, stiffer fines and criminal penalties await employers who committed fraudulent or intentional misclassification. These developments underscore the need for company executives to be well-versed with the different factors or legal standards in classifying workers to mitigate misclassification liabilities and other legal risks.





Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a comprehensive discussion of the existing regulations, emerging developments, and notable cases involving independent contractor misclassification. Speakers will also offer practical tips and compliance strategies to mitigate potential risks in this evolving legal landscape.





